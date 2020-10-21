A special local train for women has started once again in Mumbai from today. In the Corona era, the local train service for women was banned. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had informed about this by tweeting yesterday. Women are currently allowed to travel in non-peak hours.

The Railway Minister tweeted, “I am happy to announce that the Railways has approved women to travel in suburban trains. Women will be able to travel in local trains from 11 am to 3 pm and again after 7 pm.

I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 Oct between 11 am to 3 pm & after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 20, 2020

With this, the Railway Minister wrote in a tweet that we were always ready for this. After receiving a letter from the Maharashtra government about this, we have also allowed women to travel from Mumbai Local. Allowing women to travel in local trains is being seen as a special gift of Navratri.

Local train service started from June 15

The railways started running on June 15 on the network of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), called the lifeline of the city. In view of the Corona era, the local train service braked after the precautionary lockdown was announced. Initially it was opened only to people engaged in essential services. But later it is being gradually opened for general travelers as well.