This time due to Corona, there will be no Navratri Festival in Katra. Mother’s building on Navratri will be decorated like a routine. But the festival will not happen. In order to avoid gathering of devotees during the Corona period, it has been decided not to hold the festival on behalf of the Shrine Board. This is the second time in 25 years that the Navratri Festival will be celebrated with simplicity. Earlier in the year 2014, Navaratri festival was not celebrated even during floods.According to the information, due to the corona, the number of devotees in the mother’s building has been fixed. Apart from this, only the corona report of the 48 Ghatas of the visiting devotees has been kept valid. Navratri Festival takes place in Katra during Sharadiya Navratri. Many types of programs are done in it. Devotees from India and abroad come to participate in these programs. In this, there are many events including All India offering competition, international riot, comedy competition, Prabhat Pheri, drama. Katra is crowded during Navratri.

Flower decoration will be done on the temple route

A daily procession will be carried out on behalf of local institutions during the Navratri in the morning. Which will include the tableaux of the sacred bodies. Apart from this, Katra will be decorated like every year. There will be flower decoration from Katra to Mata’s building. Durga Puja will be organized at the main bus stand. There will be no other program.

Navratri festival has been happening since 1996

Let us know that in view of the number of devotees in Katra, the Navratri Festival was started in the year 1996. There are different programs every day during Navratri. Navratri Mahotsav Committee Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma says that this step has been taken in view of Corona. This year, it has been decided to celebrate the Navratri festival with simplicity.