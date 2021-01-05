On Tuesday, Angela Merkel and the prime ministers will decide how to proceed in the corona crisis. An extension of the lockdown is considered safe. But there are calls for schools to open.

The recommendation of the Standing Conference is: The schools remain closed for the time being and later open in a phased model. Face-to-face or distance learning for everyone? The country heads decide on this at their meeting with the Chancellor.

VBefore the federal-state meeting on how to proceed in the corona pandemic, calls for the schools to open soon are loud. In a joint statement, the German Academy for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine and the German Teachers’ Association warned against extending the Christmas holidays until the end of January and shortening the summer holidays in return. The Standing Conference (KMK) agreed on Monday a step model to return to face-to-face teaching as soon as possible.

According to WELT information, the Chancellery reacted at short notice to criticism on Monday evening for only having invited experts from one direction. Reinhard Berner, Professor of Child and Adolescent Medicine, was present at the preliminary meeting for the Prime Minister’s Conference on Tuesday. WELT author Robin Alexander learned this from participants. The doctor insistently described possible damage caused by school closings.

The KMK President and Brandenburg Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD) said after a meeting of the committee in Potsdam that classroom teaching was of great educational importance. If there is scope for relaxation, elementary school students or the lower grades should be able to attend school again first. Exceptions to distance teaching should continue to be possible for the graduating classes with a view to the qualifications and exams.

Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) said after a meeting of the Corona-Kita-Rat consisting of federal states, municipalities, sponsors, trade unions and responsible institutions that if the number of infections allowed, daycare centers and schools would have to be the first to reopen.

A step-by-step model is also required for day-care centers, which reliably shows how to return to an orderly, regular operation. According to Giffey, there is currently emergency care in daycare centers in seven federal states; in nine countries, the facilities are kept open, but parents are appealed to to look after their children at home.

The German Academy for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine and the German Teachers’ Association emphasized that face-to-face teaching is the best for children and young people, both to fulfill the educational mandate and from a psychosocial point of view. “School and education are among the basic needs of children,” said pediatrician Hans-Iko Huppertz. School closings would have negative effects on psychosocial and motor development. According to the Federal Parents’ Council, there should be a consistent focus on divided classes.

The North Rhine-Westphalian School and Education Minister Gebauer stated that the decision by the Education Minister “fits very well into our phased plan for schools in North Rhine-Westphalia”. The infection figures, which were not yet valid due to the holidays, did not yet indicate a reliable change.

Therefore, in the run-up to the deliberations of the federal government and the prime minister on Tuesday, the education ministers recommended that schools throughout Germany also continue to “make a contribution to reducing contacts” for the time being. Nevertheless, it remains the goal of all education ministers to “offer effective measures to protect against infection as quickly and as much classroom teaching as possible”.

The Association of Education and Upbringing in North Rhine-Westphalia warned against resuming face-to-face classes early. The direct contact between teachers and students cannot be replaced, but everyone’s health must take precedence, said state chairman Stefan Behlau in Dortmund. A future continuous school life should not be endangered by opening too early.

The Greens parliamentary group in the Düsseldorf state parliament warned that infection protection in daycare centers and primary schools must be guaranteed. Education policy spokeswoman Sigrid Beer explained that comprehensive learning support should have already been provided, for example by student teachers. The chairwoman and family policy spokeswoman Josefine Paul said that even daycare centers could not simply return to normal operations. They needed concepts adapted to the dramatic infection situation.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will advise the Prime Ministers of the federal states about further corona measures. The schools will remain closed until January 10th. A continuation of the so-called lockdown is also considered safe because of the persistently high number of infections.