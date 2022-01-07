Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

The corona numbers also rise on the day of the corona summit, the incidence climbs above a sad level again. The news ticker.

The corona incidence also rises on the day of the corona summit.

Berlin – On Friday, the federal and state governments will discuss how to proceed in the Corona * pandemic at the Corona summit, while the number of infections continues to rise. After the RKI reported a massive jump in incidence on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the value climbed above a sad level on Friday. The RKI also reports more than 56,000 new infections.

Before the Corona summit: Incidence climbs higher and higher – RKI value cracks a sad mark again

The RKI gave the value of the official nationwide seven-day incidence, i.e. the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week, as 303.4 on Friday. After the incidence had initially declined in recent weeks, the value has now cracked the sad mark of over 300 again. It has been increasing day by day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections are under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the Holidays and the vacation runs out. For comparison: the previous day the value was 285.9. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 214.9 (previous month: 432.2).

The health authorities in Germany reported 56,335 new Corona * infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago there were 41,240 infections. According to the new information, 264 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 323 deaths. The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Thursday as 3.26 (Wednesday: 3.20).

