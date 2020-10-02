Highlights: India accounts for 21 percent of corona patients worldwide.

India is among the few countries with very low mortality of infected patients.

The total number of people who have become infection free in India increased to 54,27,706

India remains at the top in the world in terms of the number of patients who have been infected with the corona virus and 21 per cent of the people recovering from the disease are in the world. The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that 18.6 percent of the total cases of corona virus infection reported in the world are in India. India is also among the few countries with very low mortality (CFR) of infected patients.

The CFR is 2.97 percent globally, while in India it is 1.56 percent. The ministry said, “India is one of the countries where the number of people dying from Kovid-19 per 10 lakh population is very less. The global average (of patients dying of Kovid-19) is 130 per 1 million population, while 73 out of every 1 million people in India have died from this epidemic. According to this, 75,628 patients became healthy in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of people who got infection free in India increased to 54,27,706.

The recovery rate of people from Kovid-19 in the country has increased to 83.84 percent. The ministry said, “India remains at the top position in the world in terms of the number of people recovering after Kovid-19. India has 21 percent of the world’s healthy patients after infection. India has 18.6 percent of the total cases of infection reported in the world so far. ”The ministry said that 74.36 percent of the patients who have become infection free in the last 24 hours are from 10 states and union territories. Among them, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have the highest number of infections after Maharashtra. He said that 9,44,996 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country, which is 14.60 percent of the total cases.



Know the state of states and union territories

“The number of patients undergoing Kovid-19 infection for the 12th consecutive day in India is less than 10 lakh,” the ministry said, adding that about 77 percent of the under-reported cases are in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra tops the list with more than 2.6 lakh patients. In the last 24 hours, 79,476 new cases of infection were confirmed in the country. The ministry said that out of these 79,476 cases, 78.2 percent cases have been reported in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of new cases at 16,000, Kerala with 9,258 and Karnataka with over 8,000 new cases. According to the data, out of 1,069 people who died in the last 24 hours, 84.1 percent died in 10 states and union territories. Maharashtra had the highest number of deaths at 424 followed by Karnataka at 125. According to the ministry, the total number of cases of Kovid-19 increased to 64,73,544 after 79,476 new cases of infection were reported in the country. At the same time, after the death of 1,069 patients in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 1,00,842.