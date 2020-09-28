new Delhi: The fastest corona infection in the world is spreading in our country. The number of corona infects has crossed six million. 95 thousand 542 patients have lost their lives. The good news is that the total number of cases recovered from Corona has also crossed 50 lakh. The last 1 million recoveries took place in just 11 days. The number of active cases has come down to 9 lakh 62 thousand. The number of healthy people is about five times more than the number of active cases of infection.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, 82,170 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours and 1039 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. 74,893 patients have also been cured in 24 hours.

According to ICMR, a total of 719 million sample tests of corona virus have been done till 27 September, out of which 7 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

Drop in mortality

It is a matter of relief that a steady decline in mortality and active case rate is being recorded. The death rate fell to 1.58%. Apart from this, the rate of active cases undergoing treatment has also come down to 16%. Along with this, the recovery rate is 83%. The recovery rate in India is constantly increasing.

Maharashtra has the most active cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of Corona. More than 13 lakh cases have been reported here. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states have the most active cases. India is second in the world in active case. India is the second most affected country in the world by number of corona infects. India is number after death in America and Brazil.

