An elderly Indian woman named Shakuntala Jaikwad, 76, returned to life seconds before her body was cremated, after her relatives considered her dead due to her infection with the Coronavirus, as her eyes opened unexpectedly.

Jaikwad from the Indian city of Paramati was subjected to home isolation treatment, but on May 10 her condition deteriorated, and the family decided to transfer her to a hospital in Paramati, Maharashtra, India, but they were unable to secure a bed for her because all the wards were full of patients due to the outbreak of the epidemic in the country .

On her way to another hospital, she lost consciousness and her relatives believed that she had died and began preparing to burn her body, and moments before the fire was set, the sick elderly woman woke up at her funeral in a state of panic and crying hysterically, then the woman was returned to the hospital again.

It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred in India in the fall of 2019 when a 55-year-old man woke up during his funeral, and the dead man shook his head, which initially led to severe terror among his relatives.