In the country, there is a continuing trend of new cases of corona virus on one side. On the other hand, the matter of relief is that patients infected with corona virus are also recovering fast. According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people recovering from corona in the country has crossed 27 lakh.64,935 people have recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours. 3.55 times more people have been cured than in active cases of corona. The recovery rate of corona in the country has been 76.61 percent. At the same time, the death rate has been reduced to 1.79 percent.

Corona test also increased

Corona investigation has also been increased in the country. Moving towards the goal of testing 10 lakh samples every day, a total of four crore 14 lakh 61 thousand 636 sample tests have been done in the country so far. With the emphasis on investigation, search for contacts and treatment, patients are recovering rapidly. At the same time, the number of serious patients is also coming down drastically. India has achieved the feat of conducting more than 1 million sample tests, when the facility of testing samples in the country was only in a laboratory in Pune at the time of the Corona epidemic. Today, corona is being tested in more than one and a half thousand labs.

Know how much is being investigated

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of investigations per 10 lakh population has increased to 29,280. The rate of infection has come down to 8.57 percent. There has been a drastic reduction in the number of serious patients. At present, only 0.29 percent of the patients are on ventilator. Whereas, 1.93 percent patients are in ICU and 2.88 percent patients are on oxygen support.