A mother infected with corona, in a coma and undergoing ventilators in Dubai, gave birth to her daughter at the 27th week by caesarean section.

Mother Maham and father Omar were preparing for the birth of their first child when it was discovered that Maham was infected with the Covid-19 virus in the second trimester of her pregnancy, that is, at only 23 weeks of age, which necessitated her immediate admission to the intensive care unit at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai and placed under a respirator.

Dr. Muhammad Khamis Hussain, critical care specialist at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai, said in a statement today, Monday, that due to the rapid deterioration of the mother’s condition, the medical team decided to deliver her at week 27 only through an emergency caesarean section in order to save the life of the mother and her first child.

For his part, Dr. Maged Zakaria, a specialist in pediatrics and neonatology at the hospital, indicated that the baby’s and mother’s condition improved and they were discharged from the hospital.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

