The video of a government hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot city (Gujarat Corona Hospital Video) is going viral on social media. The video is being told of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot, where a corona patient is seen slapping the staff and some doctors of the hospital (Rajkot Corona Hospital Video). This video of indecency and bullying happening with the patient has been shared by all the users. It is claimed that the patient was abused in the hospital and the staff also slapped him with a foot on his chest.In this 55-second video, a patient is allegedly seen beating a doctor and security guard of the hospital. It is being told that this patient was infected with Corona. In the video, the patient is also seen trying to escape. Some people have accused the hospital staff of indecency on the pretext of this video.

The video went viral on social sites

The video is being shared on local TV channels and social media accounts. However, the hospital sources say that the patient, who has the video, was infected due to corona. He was admitted to the hospital due to Corona, but during this time he tried to escape from the hospital.

Employees caught while running from the hospital?

It is claimed that the hospital staff caught it while running away. Meanwhile, someone shot this video and made it viral on social media. On this video, hospital officials said that the patient was later put under control, after which he was admitted to the hospital again. Hospital officials also claimed that better treatment is being provided to every Kovid patient here.

(The team of Navbharat Times Online does not confirm the veracity of this video.