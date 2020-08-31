Highlights: Speculators arrived in PPE kits at an examination center in Dausa.

Case of Ramkaran Joshi School Examination Center in Pre-DLED (Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Exam 2020) Examination.

Corona positive candidates are giving exams.

Separate room arrangement in the center for Corona positive.

The room was sanitized and placed Corona positive.

A copy of the positive examiner is also sealed in a separate envelope.

Dausa Pre-DLED exam was conducted on Monday in Rajasthan. The examination was conducted at 142 examination centers in Dausa, but a different picture came out in the Corona period at the Ramkaran Joshi School Examination Center located at the district headquarters. Here, a corona positive examiner was given the exam and the examiner, who took the exam, also appeared in the PPE kit. The case of Darussal is related to a corona positive examiner from Bandikui. This candidate was admitted to the Corona ward of Dausa District Hospital and as soon as the exam time was done, 108 ambulances were sent to the Corona positive examiner at the Ramkaran Joshi School Examination Center.

Formerly a separate room was arranged at the examination center on the instructions of the District Collector. That room was completely sanitized. A separate speculator was also deployed for the corona positive examiner and the speculator was given a PPE kit. Speculum also appeared to be a corona warrior taking exams in a frantic manner. Wearing PPE kit gave the question paper and OMR seat to the candidate and also got many formalities signed.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. PM Verma and District Education Officer Ghanshyam Meena also reached the spot on the information of giving the examination on behalf of the patient. He took care of monitoring the entire case as well as ensuring that other examinees do not have coronavirus infection Spread. After completion of the examination, arrangements were made to re-sanitize the examinee by sending ambulance to the district hospital and sealing the answer sheet of the candidate in a separate envelope separately.

