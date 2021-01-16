Corona interview with the boss at the Fulda Clinic: According to Thomas Menzel, half of the employees at the Fulda Clinic have registered for a vaccination so far. The head of the clinic talks to the Fuldaer Zeitung about the subject of mandatory vaccinations.

Fulda – Dr. Thomas Menzel (56), head of the Clinic Fulda *, is convinced that the vaccination against that Coronavirus * the light at the end of the pandemic-Tunnels is. On the subject of vaccination readiness in his hospital, he explains: “We asked beforehand who would like to be vaccinated. Soon half of the employees got in touch* and many more will follow. ”

But there is Employeewho do not want to be vaccinated. Menzel, who led the Death one Patient (“He was only 50 years old.”) Mentioned, from: “We’re not putting any pressure on there. But I personally think that you should be vaccinated if you are in hospital works and Patient Confide in you. ”The clinic boss, who describes himself as a“ vaccination fan ”, says:“ I see getting vaccinated as something inside mandatory. ” FuldaerZeitung.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.