Corona Passport The government proposes: An interest rate pass should be required even when there are no restrictions, the bill is expected to enter into force as soon as possible

Now the corona passport can only be used as an alternative to restrictions. The proposal would expand its scope and aims to enter into force as soon as possible.

“In practice, this would mean that in certain situations an interest rate passport could be made mandatory, even if no other restrictions apply,” said the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru at a press conference (sd).

In addition, it is proposed that municipalities and regional government agencies that make official decisions in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act could, in certain situations, oblige operators to require the presentation of an interest rate passport, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says in a press release.

The Government could provide for this in the case of restaurants.

The bill to expand the use of the coron passport is expected to enter into force as soon as possible, Kiuru said at the press conference. The bill went to statements on Friday, and the round of opinions will end on January 17th.

A passport should be required for people aged 16 and over, as is the case today. It should not be required for statutory services, such as libraries, schools, essential services or the purchase of food or medicine. Passports should only be required from customers or the public, not employees.

The corona passport is an alternative to restrictions on, for example, audience numbers or opening hours.

It was originally planned that the proposal would be submitted to Parliament before Christmas. However, such a quick timetable was not successful, and the consultation will continue until 17 January. Kiuru stated that the expedited statement time is proportional to the serious disease situation.

Kiuru told the president Anu Vehviläinen (Central) that the Christmas break in Parliament could be interrupted. Normally, the parliament will not convene in January, but the new parliament will open in early February.

“I have received a message from the President that Parliament will certainly be available. The enactment of these government proposals will not get caught up in it, ”Kiuru said.