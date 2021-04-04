London (Reuters)

England begins an experiment on a “pass” for those who received the “Covid-19” vaccine, in matches for the FA Cup in Wembley, to see if this method is suitable for returning safely to open economic activities and events that include a public presence.

The government said that it is developing a system for issuing certificates related to “Covid” that will show whether the person received the vaccine, or was a negative result of recent tests, or had normal immunity due to infection with the disease in the last six months.

The experiment is taking place in nine events, including the final and semi-final of the FA Cup, and on the basis of which it will be assessed whether the major events can be held in closed places without social distancing, but this system is unlikely to be used in public transport and stores.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country has made huge strides in recent months in implementing one of the fastest immunization programs in the world.

He added in a statement: “We are doing everything we can to be able to return all activities in our country, so that people can return to activities, travel and do what they love in the most safety possible degree, and these reviews will play an important role in this occurring.