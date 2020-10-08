In China things are back to normal. After the lockdown in the wake of the corona pandemic, millions of people are traveling.

Beijing – upside down world in Corona times. While the number of infections is skyrocketing again in numerous countries and warnings are being issued in many places about a second wave, begins in China a “Great Migration” that is unparalleled. Nine months after the start of the corona pandemic in China, millions of Chinese are up again to travel.

Since the People’s Republic has not reported any local infections for weeks, there are ongoing “Golden Week” with eight days off for National holiday and Moon festival round 600 million trips expected like the daily newspaper China Daily reported. This means that 70 to 80 percent of the previous year’s figure is achieved.

In China we celebrate the national holiday with the “Golden Week”. All of China then has 7 days off. A relaxed and familiar time. It’s a time up #proud and #grateful on the #Services of all Chinese in the last year and the 71 before. #Happy Birthday #China – Consul General Du Xiaohui (@ Consul GeneralDu) October 1, 2020

Despite Corona – millions of Chinese go on vacation

Millions of Chinese are looking forward to their first big one vacation since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. The People’s Republic hopes that the strong travel flow will make them economy to revive in their own country. Citizens should be encouraged to travel through free entry to tourist attractions and special offers. Famous attractions like the Great Wall of China and Shanghai Disneyland were crammed with tourists, train stations and airports were bursting at the seams.

A family made a decision in Shanghai vacation at home to make and booked a boutique hotel near Disneyland. But she hadn’t expected the crowds of tourists. “My daughter had to wait in line for almost three hours to take a ride,” said one mother.

Tomorrow is China’s National Day holiday, with an 8-day holiday, and today has ushered in the travel peak. This is the current traffic flow of Shanghai Hongqiao High-speed railway station. pic.twitter.com/3DBHSblLZP – Sharing travel (@lsjngs) September 30, 2020

While the global Tourism industry According to estimates, this year is likely to lose more than one trillion US dollars, travel has largely returned to normal, at least in China. The spending on tourist attractions should reach around 90 percent of the previous year’s figures, but when there were only seven days off during the “Golden Week”, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

After lockdown and a lot of discipline – the Chinese “deserve” a vacation

With strict measures such as the cordoning off of megacities, strict isolation and entry bans, China has brought the virus under control. Only imported cases are currently reported. Normal visas are not yet being issued again, and international flights are still very limited. Travelers must be in quarantine facilities for 14 days after arrival.

The vast majority of people in Beijing carry on Face masks. There will also be entrances to shops, restaurants

or residential areas still measured a fever. With a Corona app on their mobile phones, people in many places have to register and also prove that their most recent travel activity was harmless.

