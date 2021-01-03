An illegal New Year’s Eve party with around 2500 people has escalated in France. Only days later the celebration broke up. Now those responsible have been arrested: What threatens them.

Update from Sunday, January 3rd, 2021, 10.30 a.m .: The police have apparently arrested two suspects who are believed to be the organizers of the illegal New Year’s Eve party in Brittany. The news agency “AFP” reported, citing police circles. In addition, a sum of money, which is probably the entrance fees, a music system, a lighting system and several generators had been secured, it was said on Sunday morning (03.01.2021).

The authorities had previously filed criminal charges against more than 1,600 participants and issued warnings that included fines. The organizers of the New Year’s Eve parties, on the other hand, face a tougher penalty: According to matching media reports from France, those responsible face fines of up to 600,000 euros and several years in prison. It should be about two young men.

The authorities condemned the celebrants’ behavior and emphasized that they were part of one “Very high risk” exposed to a corona infection.

Update, 7 p.m .: Next France also has it in Spain one because of Corona illegal New Years Eve party with several hundred participants. The illegal New Years Eve party found regardless of the applicable Corona rules in an abandoned warehouse 30 kilometers northeast of Barcelona instead of. The 40 hour long party was broken up by the police.

France and Spain: Police must break up illegal New Year’s Eve party

With regard to the number of participants, there are different details: According to dpa, residents reported that at times up to 1000 people attended the party in the Small town of Llinars de Vallès would have participated. Around 200 vehicles with foreign license plates were parked in front of the building. Local residents reported that the party was supposed to last until January 4th. Other media reported that only around 300 people attended the illegal party.

The news agency “AFP” was a video of the illegal New Years Eve party in Spain in front. These show large groups of people dancing in the warehouse without any distance and without masks. In front of the dance floor there was apparently a huge skull wearing a Santa Claus hat.

To France: There is also an illegal New Year’s Eve party in Spain – 40 hours without masks

Against the organizers and the guests of the illegal New Years Eve celebration will now be determined. The police announced this on Twitter, among other things. The three organizers who have already been arrested: inside the illegal New Year’s Eve party can expect fines of up to 600,000 euros, according to the police. The party guests face fines of at least 3000 euros. The celebration was on New Years Eve started in the small Catalan town of Llinars del Vallès. As with the illegal New Years Eve party in France many of the party guests are said to have come from abroad. Many shouldn’t Protective masks have worn.

The police had asked the people several times in vain to clear the site before the evacuation. When the police arrived, who also used a helicopter, there was a scuffle. Local media representatives asked why the police were doing the illegal New Years Eve party in Spain I only broke up around noon on Saturday. Police officers then said that it was a complex operation. The police would only have intervened when they saw themselves in a position, the security of the officials: inside and the Party guests to guarantee. The regional government has now announced an investigation into why the response was so late.

New Year’s Eve party in France gets out of hand: Despite Corona, 2500 guests celebrate in Brittany

Update, 3:21 p.m .: The illegal New Years Eve party in the French Brittany With around 2,500 participants, many of them had consequences: According to the responsible prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine, five people were arrested and 1,200 warnings were issued. They are mainly responsible for violating the mask requirement corona and the night curfew and illegal attendance at a gathering have been granted. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that the first investigations are ongoing.

In the online service Twitter, the responsible prefecture announced on Saturday (January 2nd, 2021) that a Corona rapid test center in front of the sports hall of Lieuron was established. “You risked your life, your health; now we have to protect the people around them, ”it said. The party near Rennes had caused outrage beyond France. According to the prefecture, guests from other French departments and even from abroad had drawn to the disused hangar in Lieuron.

Illegal party on New Year’s Eve in France despite Corona: “ended without violence”

First report from Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 10:43 a.m .: Rennes – The because of corona illegal New Years Eve Party with around 2500 participants in western France started to dissolve on Saturday morning (January 2nd, 2021). The music had been switched off and numerous celebrants had meanwhile left the premises, it was said from the prefecture of the Ille-et-Vilaine department Brittany. There was “no intervention by the police“Given.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the rave party was in Lieuron south of Rennes, thanks to the numerous police officers on site and the intensive controls, it was “ended nonviolently”. The police will check all participants when they leave the site and issue fee-based warnings.

The first celebrants left Corona party according to the prefecture around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday morning. An association that campaigns for risk prevention at raves estimated the number of remaining partygoers at “a few hundred”.

New Year’s Eve party in Lieuron without corona rules is completely out of hand

The illegal New Years Eve party in the empty warehouse in Lieuron on Thursday (December 31, 2020) got completely out of hand. In spite of Corona requirements and Curfew ravers from different regions of France and abroad celebrated in the small town in Brittany. Many of the techno fans at the party did not wear masks and did not keep a safe distance. Helpers distributed disinfectant gel and masks to avoid the danger of a Coronavirus spread contain. When the police die party wanted to end, she was violently attacked and evicted. The MP Florian Bachelier from the region spoke of a “shame for our country”.

According to official information, a police vehicle was set on fire during the riots and three others were damaged. In addition, police officers were thrown with bottles and stones. The public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the rioting.

In Germany, New Year’s Eve was mainly quieter due to Corona – with a few exceptions. (AFP / dpa / kke)

