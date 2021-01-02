Corona creeps into everyone’s everyday life – especially that of medical staff. An emergency paramedic from Munich reports how he is fighting the virus.

determined the year. In many places, hospitals are reaching their limits. Also Paramedic are permanently on duty to treat corona patients as quickly as possible and bring them to the clinic.

are permanently on duty to treat corona patients as quickly as possible and bring them to the clinic. They are allowed to Self protection do not forget. A paramedic reported to the company Merkur.dehow this challenge has to be mastered every day.

Munich – Konrad Franz knows what harm that Coronavirus can cause. The Paramedic the Aicher Ambulanz Union in Munich had last contact with Covid-19 patients in almost every one of its shifts. The control center reports an operation, if it then says “Corona-positive, first degree contact person, quarantine or symptoms”, this means for Franz and his colleagues: Full protection. Even if you have a heart attack or someone is unconscious: First put on your gown, hood, safety glasses, gloves and FFP2 mask before you go inside. Around 30 to 60 seconds for self-protection. “It feels like it is relatively long, of course,” says Franz on the phone. “You often feel stupid because you have to dress completely in front of the apartment or house. But that doesn’t help. “

In an eight-hour shift, Franz drives around five or more Calls. “We definitely have one or two corona positives per shift. Not including those that you don’t know about. ”But not all of them are treated for corona disease – tripping accidents or other illnesses still exist. Patients who call with Corona because of breathing difficulties still exist almost every day, says Franz. For paramedics this also means a daily one Risk of contagion.

Emergency paramedics on duty: Protective clothing and thorough disinfection should protect against infection with corona

“You just trust them FFP2 masks“, Says Franz soberly. The 29-year-old has been working for eleven years, also on a voluntary basis with the Maltese. He used to treat patients with highly infectious infections, such as open tuberculosis. “I never got infected through the masks.” Sure Protective clothing in his eyes is the most important thing to be able to do the job well. “There were times when we didn’t have them, when we naturally felt abandoned.”

Staff shortage due to infection is currently not a huge problem. “Increased work stress, psychological stress, strain, that is of course more than usual, no question about it. But because the Hygiene measures are very good in the ambulance service and we stick to it, the infection rate among us is very, very low. “

He still finds putting on and changing protective gear to be tedious. Contact areas and surfaces in the car must also be used after each commitment well disinfected. With exposure time, it takes a good half an hour.

Corona patients in the ambulance: high risk of infection for paramedics

On the way to the hospital, Franz is usually alone with the patient Ambulance. In the narrowest space. If the patient is having trouble breathing, Franz puts one for him Oxygen mask at. “That is a very high one for us Risk of infectionBecause six to twelve liters of oxygen come through a mask that the patient wears over his mouth and nose and that has openings on the side so that the aerosols are blown into the room with all the more speed. ”So reluctantly he did it, Franz emphasizes: “If the patient needs oxygen, of course he gets it immediately.”

“Depending on how long you drive, it can be good that you sit in the same room with the patient for half an hour to three quarters of an hour.” Because the fewer the journeys, the longer they are Hospitals Report free beds. “You can’t just put Covid-19-positive patients with an oxygen mask in normal emergency aid with everyone else,” explains Franz Special beds. So far, however, they have only “very rarely” had to go far from Munich.

Intensive care wards reach their limits when beds are occupied. in the Ambulance service you have to look at the situation a little differently: “We drive one mission, we clean, we are ready for action again and drive the next one,” says Franz. “That is still non-stop.” don’t need nobody to have.

Emergency paramedics from Munich: 2020 was “shocking” – young people with difficult courses are remembered

2020 he describes overall as a “shocking” year: “What stays in your head are them young patientsthat have extremely difficult courses. That makes the danger a bit clearer. It gives you the feeling that it could affect me too. ”Of course, it is also bad when older people suffer. “But these young ones, without seeing previous illnesses, have the most severe shortness of breath and courses, that really scares you.”

Franz has probably already experienced many dire situations during his time as a paramedic. But corona show him more. “It’s difficult to describe to others how people deal with Fear of death look who have not yet seen it themselves. When you look at them in the face, the patients are full of fear, panic, desperate, helpless. The sad thing is that when they are Covid-19 positive, one usually knows or has to fear that this is just the beginning for the patient. ”That it will most likely not go uphill at first. “That affects you.”

In such situations, Franz has to be there for the patients. “We tell the patient that he is being helped now, that he is not alone and that we will take care of him as best we can.” That is his job, and that Coronavirus will also accompany him in 2021. (cibo)