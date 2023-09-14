Home page World

The Nipah virus, which has broken out again in India, is fatal in three out of four cases. The authorities are worried – there is neither a vaccine nor an antidote.

Munich – While virologists in Germany are worried about autumn, not least with the first confirmed case of the new Corona variant “Pirola”, another virus is threatening to spread in India. “Pirola” cases have been detected in several countries, but India is not yet one of them.

However, the state of Kerala in the southwest of the country reports several people who are said to have been infected with the dangerous Nipah virus. According to information from the news agency, two people are Reuters died as a result of an illness, and the virus was detected in three others.

State of special caution: compulsory testing, isolation, curfew – authorities order lockdown

“We are in a phase of extra caution and vigilance,” said Veena George, the state’s health minister Reuters. Over 800 people were tested for the Nipah virus in the past 48 hours in the region around the city of Kozhikode alone. Two adults and one child are being monitored in a clinic after positive results. 77 other people would be at high risk of infection.

The dangerous Nipah virus has broken out again in India. Two people have died so far and at least three others have been infected. There is no antidote against the pathogen. (Symbolic photo). © David Talukdar/Imago

Authorities responded by imposing curfews and restricting access to government facilities as well as schools and religious sites across much of the state. She issued an urgent warning for public transport. People who have recently been in risk areas are ordered to get tested. Anyone who has flu-like symptoms must be isolated.

Similarities to Corona: Nipah virus probably originates from flying foxes

Not only the protective measures to contain the Nipah virus have parallels to the Corona virus; Similarities can also be seen in the symptoms and the suspected origin. According to current knowledge, scientists assume that the Nipah virus originated in flying foxes and was transmitted through contact from animals to humans. A similar theory is also attributed to the still unclear origin of the Sars pathogen.

Another problem is that infection through contaminated food cannot be ruled out. There are also fears that the virus is now being passed on from person to person. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infected people usually suffer from fever, shortness of breath, headaches and vomiting. In rare cases, meningitis and seizures can occur, leading to coma.

The incubation period is five days to two weeks

Flu-like symptoms may then initially occur, with fever, headaches, body aches and respiratory problems.

In severe cases, inflammation of the brain, dizziness, disorientation, convulsions and loss of consciousness can occur.

In some cases the infection occurs without symptoms.

Source: fitfortravel.de (travel and tropical medicine editorial team)

There is great concern about the spread – because unlike the corona virus, there is neither a vaccine nor a cure for the Nipah virus. The case fatality rate is over 70 percent; and therefore has a similarly high lethality as the Ebola virus (30 to 90 percent). For comparison: The case fatality rate for Corona is 0.5 percent in Germany and 1.2 in India (as of September 14th), according to the platform corona-in-zahlen.dewhich sources information from the WHO and the RKI.

Infectious and deadly: WHO sees Nipah virus as a risk of an epidemic

According to current research, the Nipah virus is one of the pathogens with epidemic potential, according to the WHO. And the latest outbreak in India is the fourth in the region since 2018. The virus was first detected in the late 1990s, when a large number of pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore fell ill.

According to the WHO, over 600 cases had been reported by 2015. The Indian subcontinent has been particularly affected so far: in an outbreak in India and Bangladesh in 2001, 62 of the 91 infected people died. There have been no reported cases in Europe yet, but dengue fever, which has raged violently in India in recent years, may be spreading.

Meanwhile, the new Corona variant “Pirola” could be spreading in Germany; the first case has now been detected; just a few days before the largest folk festival in the world. With a total of around 6 million visitors Oktoberfest threatens to become a source of infection for a new corona wave to become like that fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA writes. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) had previously advised risk groups to get vaccinated in the fall. (rku)