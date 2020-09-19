Highlights: Fear of Corona even among the public representatives, advocates to end the Parliament session

More parties lobbied in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha

Political parties said – Life cannot be put at risk

new Delhi

Corona cases are increasing in the country. Governments are constantly trying to stop the havoc of Corona. At the same time, fear of corona is sitting among the public representatives. They wish that the session of Parliament should be halted amid the outbreak of Corona virus.

MPs from several political parties have expressed a desire to stop the ongoing session of Parliament amid the COVID-19 epidemic. In the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, most parties have advocated it. He said that life cannot be put at risk. With this, there is a possibility that the Monsoon Session of Parliament can be concluded before the scheduled time.

Special preparation has been done for the session

Let us tell you that the Monsoon Session of Parliament started from Monday. Complete arrangements have been made to ensure minimum crowd during the session and social distancing is followed. A very limited media entry has also been kept during the session. On the other hand, if we look at the figures of corona virus in the month of September, then the corona in India has been increasing at the rate of 1.97 percent last week.

More than 90 thousand cases are coming every day

More than 90 thousand corona cases are coming up every day in the country. Talking about corona cases in the last 24 hours, it is still running above 90 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 93337 new cases of corona have been reported, while 1247 people have died. So far, 5,308,014 cases of corona have been reported in India.