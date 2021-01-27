R.and 20 million Americans, six percent of the population, have already received the first Covid vaccination. That is far more than in Germany, where this rate is just under two percent. One percent of Americans have already received two doses of the vaccine.

Currently, an average of 1.1 million vaccinations are given every day in the United States. But the new American administration is not moving fast enough. “I think we’ll be able to get that to 1.5 million vaccinations a day,” President Joe Biden said Monday. 1.5 million vaccinations a day – that is almost as many as Germany has given its citizens in four weeks of first vaccinations (1.6 million first vaccinations).

Biden has promised 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his tenure. The aforementioned 1.5 million vaccinations a day are ambitious and worth striving for, according to the White House. However, there are some indications that this number will be reached soon. As ambitious as the 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days sound, they are not.

More than a million Americans were vaccinated on several days during Donald Trump’s presidency. The new government is hiding it. The vaccination program that was found is “in worse shape than we expected,” claims Biden. This is what governments talk about shortly after taking office.

Biden did not repeat the number of 1.5 million vaccinations on Tuesday, using his formula of “100 million vaccinations in 100 days”. But he is pushing for a significantly accelerated vaccination pace. In addition, “we want to replenish the vaccine supply as quickly as possible,” he said on Tuesday. In addition, these supplies are to be passed on to the states more quickly. The President speaks of an effort like in times of war.

Specifically, Biden announced the purchase of 200 million additional doses of vaccine, Biden said. The additional cans, 100 million each from Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna, are due to be delivered in the summer. On the basis of existing contracts, Pfizer will deliver 120 million vaccine doses by the end of March, at a price of 19.50 dollars each (about 16 euros). Moderna delivers 100 million cans of $ 15 each (about € 12.30).

Even more doses are likely to be added if the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson receives emergency approval for its vaccination (“Janssen”). This only requires one dose per person.

In the summer, enough vaccine will have been made available for 300 million residents, said Biden. He did not give a more specific time than “summer”. 330 million people live in the USA. A vaccination of children and adolescents is currently not foreseeable. Many Americans do not want to be vaccinated, including an above-average number of Republicans and African-Americans. The state pays for the vaccination.

The federal government is currently delivering 8.6 million vaccinations per week to the states, Biden said. From next week this should be 10 million vaccinations – an increase of one sixth. At first she had “Washington Post” reported about it.

While Germany is primarily suffering from a shortage of vaccines, the USA is having a hard time distributing it. Washington has made a good 44 million vaccine doses available to the states. However, only a good 23 million cans were inoculated – just 53 percent. While individual states have used over 70 or even 80 percent of the available vaccine, in populous California only 46 percent has done so.

Accordingly, there is a wide gap between the quotas of residents who have received at least one vaccination. Alaska leads the statistic, has already vaccinated 11 percent of its citizens at least once. West Virginia, New Mexico and Connecticut are in the following ranks. Kansas, Idaho and Missouri bring up the rear. In these three states, the vaccination rate is less than five percent each.

In addition to all the optimism, Biden once again prepared his people for tough weeks and a high death toll as a result of the epidemic on Tuesday. Setbacks are to be expected, he said. The situation gets worse before it gets better. In the US, 425,000 people have died as a result of Covid. You have to be prepared for the fact that this number will be 500,000 at the end of February, said Biden. His country has already suffered more victims as a result of Covid than during the Second World War. Biden again urged Americans to wear masks. This is an act of patriotism that saves lives, said the president.