B.In the general debate of the United Nations, American President Donald Trump made serious allegations against China for the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. “We have to hold the nation to account that unleashed this plague on the world – China,” said Trump in his video message on Tuesday. The government in Beijing has not stopped the global spread of the “China virus”.

“The Chinese government and the World Health Organization – which is practically controlled by China – have falsely stated that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” the president said. He demanded: “The United Nations must hold China accountable for its actions.”

Trump continued: “75 years after the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations, we are once again embroiled in a major global battle. We waged a fierce battle against the invisible enemy – the China virus – which claimed countless lives in 188 countries. ”In the United States, the pandemic led to the largest mobilization since World War II. Trump announced, “We’re going to distribute a vaccine, we’re going to defeat the virus, we’re going to end the pandemic, and we’re going to enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation and peace.” In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, relationships between the United States and China have recently deteriorated massively, the conflict now affects almost every aspect of the relationship between the two great powers.

Xi: “We will win the battle”

The Chinese state and party leader Xi Jinping rejected the allegations about China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. “All attempts to politicize or brand should be avoided,” said the Chinese president on Tuesday in a pre-recorded speech for the United Nations general debate in New York.

Rather, the world should stand together in solidarity in the fight against the pandemic. “Covid-19 is a reminder that we live in an interconnected global village with common interests.” The Chinese president expressed confidence that the pandemic could be overcome. “We will win the battle.”

He also advocated the cohesion of the multilateral trading system. Everyone should work together to ensure the smooth functioning of global supply chains. “We should speak out against unilateralism and protectionism,” said Xi Jinping, without naming the United States or American President Donald Trump directly.

The world order with the United Nations in the middle must be preserved. China has peaceful intentions and will never seek domination. “We have no intention of fighting a cold war or a real war,” said Xi Jinping.

Due to the corona pandemic, representatives from all 193 member states will not speak at the UN general debate from Tuesday, as is usually the case at the UN headquarters in New York, but via pre-recorded video speeches.