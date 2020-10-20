W.hen the federal states are once again striving in different directions on key issues, people in Germany like to speak of a patchwork quilt. Many citizens are then dissatisfied. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, one hears such resentment more and more in conversations. For example, when the rules in Bavaria differ from those in Berlin or Hesse.

The prime ministers have been arguing about how to deal with the virus for months. What restrictions are necessary? And how many? There were arguments about the mask requirement in schools, curfew, contact restrictions, bans on accommodation, the right amount of restrictions and relaxation.

In spring, many saw a long-distance duel between Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU). Together with North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, both govern federal states with a high population. One, Laschet, wants to become the new chairman of the CDU and candidate for chancellor of the Union. The other, Söder, always evades the K question. And yet, in the surveys, many see him as the most suitable candidate for chancellor, especially because of his corona policy.

Berlin in a sad top position

But how have the federal states been doing in comparison since spring? There is no simple answer to this question, especially since the countries have different population structures and are also of different sizes. The absolute case numbers do not lead any further. The number of cases per inhabitant, on the other hand, is a little higher: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has been collecting the incidence of the countries per calendar week since spring in a database, which is continuously updated and is therefore more accurate than the figures from older management reports that the RKI publishes daily.

The incidence is the reported new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per calendar week. At the beginning of the pandemic in Germany, when the number of new infections every day was already high, first Hamburg, then Bavaria and then Bremen recorded the highest incidence (see graphic as of October 20). This was followed by a few weeks, with a few short exceptions, alternately with Berlin and North Rhine-Westphalia at the top, and in late summer Bavaria again. The capital Berlin has recently been clearly ahead in terms of new infections.

Bavaria is currently ahead overall

Especially densely populated countries, cities and regions are therefore likely to face a hard autumn and winter. Federal states with a higher population density are already at the forefront of new infections – and not just in terms of absolute numbers, but also in terms of cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Eight federal states recorded an incidence of 50 or more new infections in the past week (Berlin, Bremen, Saarland, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Hamburg), more than ever before.





Federal states that are more rural, on the other hand, have lower infection rates. The fewer residents, the fewer contacts, and the less and less often the virus is transmitted from person to person. One reason why the conflict about how to properly deal with the pandemic often runs between federal states with high and low infection rates.

And so the discussion about the corona measures continues. Markus Söder, for example, is now calling for uniform nationwide rules for the mask requirement, which, in his opinion, should apply to schools and public places from an incidence of 35. It was also Söder who advised Berlin at the beginning of October that stricter measures should be taken because the situation in the capital was spiraling out of control. With the warning about loss of control, he should be proved right. But only two weeks later, the focus is now on his own federal state again: The Upper Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land recorded 236 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday – the region must now go into lockdown. The day-care centers, schools and restaurants have to close, residents are only allowed to leave their apartments and houses in exceptional cases.

In fact, Bavaria is also the federal state that has the highest incidence in the year to date with just under 617.8. Berlin is currently in second place with around 604.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And North Rhine-Westphalia? The country ruled by Armin Laschet is currently in sixth place with an incidence of 519.1. But the Gütersloh case, which many will remember, has already shown how quickly everything can change. The massive corona outbreak there at the meat processor Tönnies grew into an infection hotspot practically overnight, which gained notoriety nationwide.