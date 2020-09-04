D.According to media reports, dozen Secret Service employees are sick or in quarantine, several people are said to have contracted the coronavirus at the Republican party convention last week, and almost 187,000 people in the United States have now died of the lung disease Covid-19. Donald Trump is still campaigning as if his crisis management was actually the success story he staged at the party convention last week. On Thursday evening he was celebrated again by a tightly packed audience, at an airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
This time, Trump said the coronavirus was the reason he had to campaign against his competitor Joe Biden in the first place. If the “China virus” had not surfaced, he would have canceled all election campaign events, he claimed in front of the cheering fans. Trump asked them to protect themselves with masks on the upcoming long Labor Day weekend. At the same time, however, he made fun of Biden, who refrained from mass rallies and consistently wore mouth and nose protection. If they had ever seen a man who liked masks as much as Biden, Trump asked the crowd and added, “This guy has some big problems.” Otherwise, the coronavirus was not the focus of the event – Trump quickly returned to his tirades about the supposedly widespread “chaos” on the streets of America, the alleged decline of “law and order” and insults Biden, who is a “puppet of socialists, Marxists and the police-hating extremists”.
The real hero of the past few months?
But the coronavirus is a main topic of Trump’s election campaign in addition to stoking resentment. He doesn’t always address it specifically, but the election is also a referendum on the president’s crisis management, which in the eyes of most experts is catastrophic. At the party congress, the Republicans worked on a legend that it was Trump who had pulled out all the stops from the start to help particularly hard-hit cities like New York – propaganda videos showed the president as the real hero of the past few months.
