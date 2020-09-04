FAZ newsletter “America Votes” Can Trump hold his own against Biden? A personal assessment and the FAZ’s most important America analyzes in your e-mail inbox every Thursday.

Trump cannot allow this message to be thwarted by his own people in the White House. That is why he has also reduced the appearances of his Corona experts Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx in recent months. In return, a man came to the White House who fits better with Trump’s campaign optimism about Corona. Scott Atlas is a radiologist and researcher on health policy at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution. He is an advocate of libertarian virus politics. From his point of view, it should now be a matter of protecting vulnerable population groups, such as the elderly, but reducing restrictions for the rest of society as far as possible. Just like many opponents of the corona measures, the new Trump advisor believes that herd immunity can be established by easing. This is entirely in keeping with Trump’s taste, who always campaigned for a quick opening of the economy and even supported protests against protective measures in democratically governed states.

As a radiologist, the newcomer is not an expert on infectious diseases and epidemics. Atlas still doubted that masks would be useful when this was already documented and described the school closings in June as irrational. The claim that one can and should create herd immunity by opening up the economy is based on the assumption that younger people showed no or only mild Covid symptoms.

This is countered by the experiences of many young patients without previous illnesses who suffer severely from the disease. The example of Sweden, where the regulations are more liberal and the death rates higher than in neighboring countries, are also cited by critics to refute Atlas’ line. His message reaches many followers, supported by right-wing celebrities such as radio presenter Rush Limbaugh. He recently announced that Trump’s new “brilliant” advisor, Atlas, had predicted the virus would “burn out” in the fall.

Atlas, who commented on health policy at Fox News before joining the White House, is said to have turned the CDC’s recommendations on disease control. The surprisingly stated this week that people without symptoms should not be tested. In cities like New York, everyone has been tested free of charge since enough tests were available – this is actually how you want to track down asymptomatic virus spreaders.

Meanwhile, the government and Trump’s election campaign team are also promoting the idea that a vaccine against the corona virus could already be had in the fall. Scientists have so far considered this unlikely, but from Trump’s perspective it would be an election hit. The chief of the CDC disease control agency, Robert Redfield, did not oppose the president, but instead called on the states to be ready for a possible distribution of a vaccine from November 1, two days before the election.

The FDA also announced that approval of a vaccine before the final test phases, which are actually mandatory, is within the realm of possibility. And even Anthony Fauci said this week that if the results of the vaccine tests at the companies are “overwhelmingly” positive, the process can be accelerated. Many observers had warned in recent weeks that regulators could come under pressure from Trump’s government to accelerate the approval of a vaccine against better knowledge.