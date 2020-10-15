Psuddenly a lot feels like it did at the beginning of the pandemic. Reports that have already been there are repeated, but have not lost their alarming effect. In view of the increasing corona infections in the Rhine-Main area, the Frankfurt Höchst Hospital, Bad Soden Hospital and Hofheim Hospital have once again decided to ban visitors from this Thursday. Every external contact carries a risk of infection, explains the chairman of the management board, Martin Menger, the step.

Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Ralf Euler Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

At the Frankfurt University Clinic, the ban on visits has never really been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic, as the medical director of the clinic, Jürgen Graf, says. “We never perceived the situation as relaxed.” According to Graf, preparations are currently being made in the background so that additional corona stations can be quickly put back into operation if necessary. Graf, who is also the head of the Hessian Pandemic Staff, warns: “If it is not possible to get the number of new infections under control, then in a few weeks the capacities in the intensive care units will be strained.” Not the number of In his opinion, the available intensive care beds could become a problem, but the lack of nursing staff.

Because the number of infections in Frankfurt and Offenbach has risen particularly rapidly in recent days, both cities have requested support from the Bundeswehr. Soldiers are already deployed in Offenbach to help employees in the health department identify possible contact persons for infected people. Ten soldiers are expected to arrive in Frankfurt this Thursday, and 50 more are expected at the beginning of next week.

Kassel incidence value increases from 37.2 to 94.2

And the support is urgently needed. Because according to information from the Ministry of Social Affairs, Frankfurt has not yet reached the fifth and highest level of the state’s prevention and escalation concept on Wednesday with an incidence value of 70.9 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants (it is at a value of 75), but it is still moving always at a high level. In Offenbach the value was 84 on Wednesday and in Kassel in northern Hesse it catapulted from 37.2 to 94.2 in the evening after an outbreak in a refugee home. The incidence value has repeatedly led to confusion recently. Because the Robert Koch Institute, the Ministry of Social Affairs and the health authorities issue different interim results at different times. That unsettles the citizens, says Frankfurt’s health department chief Stefan Majer (The Greens). In the future, Frankfurt will therefore exclusively refer to the values ​​of the Ministry of Social Affairs, which are already used as a basis for guidelines.

Because it was not possible to reduce the numbers, according to Majer, the planning staff of the city of Frankfurt wants to inform on Thursday about a possible extension and additions to the Corona requirements. In order to communicate rules that are easier to understand, one will coordinate regionally, says Majer.

On Tuesday, at the invitation of the head of the regulatory department, Markus Frank (CDU), representatives of the hotel and restaurant industry, the IHK and the Chamber of Crafts met with representatives of the city to discuss possible relaxation of the curfew. In addition to Frank, the head of the health department Majer, representatives of the public order and health authorities and the office of Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) also took part in the conversation. According to information in this newspaper, the conversation did not bring any concrete results, and demands by the catering representatives to postpone curfew to midnight were unsuccessful.