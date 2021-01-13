The lockdown was almost ineffective because the communication of the federal government was “not necessarily the strength in this pandemic”, criticized KBV boss Andreas Gassen.

D.he head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), Andreas Gassen, gave the lockdown policy of the federal and state governments bad marks. “The lockdown, which has been going on since the beginning of November, has practically nothing”, said alleys of the “picture”. “The death rate remains alarmingly high. The protection of the risk groups is still shamefully bad. “

The lockdown was almost ineffective because the communication of the federal government was “not necessarily the strength in this pandemic”, criticized Gassen. “The difference is not made by the severity of the measures, but by the people in their private behavior,” he said.

Due to the constantly new rules, trust has been lost. “Anyone who keeps changing the rules and timeframes need not be surprised if nobody adheres to them.”

Spahn: Will not be able to relax all restrictions on February 1st

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn believes that restrictions in the fight against the corona pandemic should continue in February. “We will still need restrictions,” said the CDU politician on Wednesday on Deutschlandfunk when asked about a possible extension of the lockdown that was in effect until the end of January. It will not be possible to relax all measures on February 1st.

It was clear from the start that this would be a hard and difficult winter. Virus mutations like in Great Britain are an additional challenge. For the next few weeks that means further reducing contacts. “It actually goes on for another two or three months, and then the vaccination will make a real difference step by step.”

Spahn also announced that further entry restrictions and tests should be decided to contain the corona mutant, which is spreading in Great Britain. In addition, this week it will be decreed that a lot more research will be carried out into the extent to which mutations occur.