The current weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in the context of the corona pandemic is sobering. In relative terms, the numbers are falling, but the absolute figures remain high.

Berlin – The RKI publishes updated figures on a weekly basis as part of the corona pandemic. In principle, the latest information is encouraging. The RKI states: “The peak of the current wave has now clearly been exceeded”. However, the further report dampens the joy: Although the numbers have fallen in relative terms, the risk to the population is still “very high”.

Corona pandemic: seven-day incidence falls – but the total number remains high

In the past, 13th reporting week of this year, the 7-day incidence fell nationwide by 19% – compared to the previous week. This trend can be observed in all age groups, in those between 0 and 24 years there has even been a decrease of more than 20%. The number of “transmitted active outbreaks of the corona virus in medical treatment facilities and in old people’s and nursing homes” has also fallen. A current breakdown by federal state can be found in this video:

In addition, 15% fewer PCR laboratory tests were carried out, the proportion of positive test results for a Covid infection fell by around 15% from week 12 to week 13. The proportion of positive test results was just over half (52%). One has to consider that in the meantime only PCR tests are usually carried out where a corona infection is likely.

Nevertheless, the RKI recorded over 1 million new infections within the last week – the question of the number of unreported cases is certainly different. How the registered corona diseases are distributed in the population can be seen in the following graphic:

Presentation of the 7-day incidence of COVID-19 cases in Germany by age group and registration week (n= 18,868,376 cases with corresponding information in the registration weeks 14/2021 – 13/2022; data as of April 6th, 2022, 00:00) . © Screenshot RKI/Weekly report of the RKI on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) 04/07/2022 – Updated status for Germany.

Corona pandemic: Virus variant Omikron has a monopoly on infections – vaccination recommended

“The omicron variant is the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in Germany. The proportion of all other variants including delta is below 1%,” says the clear statement of the RKI in the current weekly report on the corona situation in Germany. Only in one in ten cases of a Covid infection is the “Omicron subline BA.2” virus not the cause. Although this variant is highly contagious, it is usually associated with moderate courses, not least because of the “very effective vaccination”. Nevertheless, in absolute terms, around 200 people die every day from the virus.

In view of these numbers, the vaccination is particularly important for the “approximately 7.6 million citizens in the age group 18-59 years and around 2.2 million in the age group over 60 years” who have not yet received any corona vaccination , still relevant. “In particular, risk groups and very old people over the age of 70 should protect themselves against a serious illness with the 2nd booster vaccination recommended by the STIKO,” says the RKI.

Corona pandemic: Respiratory diseases are increasing – numbers are reliable

In view of the nationwide easing, the RKI reminds that the further course of the corona pandemic would also be significantly influenced by “whether larger parts of the population continue to behave prudently and considerately even if state-ordered measures are reduced or to what extent possible contacts relevant to infection gain weight”.

The total number of acute respiratory diseases is currently around four million. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, this number also includes human metapneumoviruses (especially in small children) and rhinoviruses. The utilization of the health care system, especially in the hospital sector, is still high; because the rampant viruses also led to increased staff shortages. According to the meaningful numbers, it is therefore strongly advisable to consult a doctor in the event of cold symptoms and the like and otherwise severely limit contacts. The risk of the corona virus for the health of the population – also in view of the medical care – is still classified as high unless at least three vaccinations have been received. (askl)