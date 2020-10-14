D.he coronavirus continues to spread in Germany. For the first time since mid-April, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports more than 5000 new infections in Germany within 24 hours. The exact value was 5132 confirmed infections. The day before, there were 4122. This increases the total number of confirmed cases within 24 hours to 334,585.

The RKI recorded a jump in deaths from 13 the day before to 40. The total number of deaths therefore increased to 9,677.

The previous high point in the number of new infections reported daily was at the beginning of April at more than 6,000. The number of cases fell in the months that followed. There has been an increase again since July.

Dispute over corona measures

This Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to discuss the Corona situation with the country leaders. There is still a dispute over the measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The focus of the debate is the bans on accommodation for travelers within Germany and the inconsistency of the regulations issued by the individual federal states.

Prominent representatives of the medical profession also joined in the criticism of several Prime Ministers of the bans on accommodation for travelers who go from a corona risk area to other federal states. The President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, called for these bans issued by some federal states to be withdrawn.

These are “superfluous and even harmful,” said Reinhardt of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” on Wednesday. Even during the heavy domestic German tourist traffic in the summer with full beaches on the North and Baltic Seas, there was no “significant increase in the number of infections”. People are unsettled and confused by the different and poorly communicated measures. “That certainly does not contribute to greater acceptance of the anti-corona policy by the federal and state governments,” warned the medical president.

The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, expressed a similar opinion: “Everyone can see that new measures such as the ban on accommodation are nonsense,” he told the “Bild” newspaper. “In this way we gamble away the absolutely necessary acceptance for the measures that are still important.”

At the deliberations on Wednesday afternoon, the heads of the federal and state governments want to attempt to agree on more uniform regulations. However, the positions of the federal states, for example on the ban on accommodation, diverged in advance. For example, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) refused to relax the strict accommodation restrictions in her state, while Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) harshly criticized the travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Green Party leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt attacked the Chancellor’s crisis management. “It is downright negligent that the federal government has still not coordinated any clear national guidelines and understandable concepts,” she told the “Rheinische Post”. The Green politician called it “urgently necessary” that Merkel “finally makes the coordination of the measures for the Corona autumn a matter for the bosses”.

The Association of Towns and Municipalities advocated a nationwide uniform “Corona traffic light”. This would have to define limit values ​​which, if exceeded, restrictions would take effect, said chief executive Gerd Landsberg of the Funke media group. If the limit of 50 new infections is exceeded in a circle, “the traffic light turns red and private events with more than 25 people are then prohibited”.