DThe responsible EU authorities have started to relax their corona measures for air traffic. Among other things, the recommendation to wear medical masks in airports and on board aircraft will no longer apply from Monday, as the European Aviation Safety Agency EASA and the EU health authority ECDC announced on Wednesday. For passengers and crew members, this is a big step towards normalizing air traffic, said EASA boss Patrick Ky. At the same time, the authorities emphasized that wearing a mouth and nose protector is still one of the best protective measures against the transmission of the corona virus. This is particularly true for people who belong to a risk group.

Since this is only a recommendation, airlines will still be able to decide for themselves which corona rules apply to their passengers. Many of them, especially American lines, had already relaxed the mask requirement anyway.

The reason for the decision of the EU health authority are the latest developments in the pandemic. These include, in particular, the number of vaccinations, the immunity created by infections and the associated lifting of restrictions in a growing number of European countries.

In France, masks will no longer be compulsory on public transport. From next Monday there will no longer be a nationwide obligation to wear a medical mask on trains and buses. Health Minister Olivier Véran announced this on Wednesday, pointing out that the corona situation is improving, even if the pandemic is not yet over. Masks have not had to be worn indoors in the country since mid-March. They were only still mandatory in public transport and in health facilities.