The low passenger numbers are putting the airports under economic pressure. The latest figures make it clear that things are looking bleak for the industry in North Rhine-Westphalia, and autumn is only just beginning.

W.Due to the corona pandemic, fewer people are flying. This does not only affect airlines, but also the airports in North Rhine-Westphalia. In August around 600,000 passengers flew from the six largest NRW airports, as the state statistics office in Düsseldorf announced. That was around 72 percent less than in the same month last year, when it was 2.1 million. It was about the airports in Düsseldorf, Cologne / Bonn, Dortmund, Münster / Osnabrück, Niederrhein (Weeze) and Paderborn / Lippstadt. The most important travel destinations remained Spain, Turkey and Greece.

According to the statistics, the number of passengers in planes that took off in North Rhine-Westphalia and headed for countries outside Europe even fell by 96 percent. Compared to the previous month of July, NRW’s passenger numbers fell by a good eight percent in August. The six-week summer vacation ended this year in mid-August.

Nationwide bad forecasts for autumn

The prospects remain bleak. The airport association ADV published numbers on Thursday, according to which the number of passengers at the major German airports has plummeted by more than 80 percent in the past four weeks compared to the same period last year. The NRW airports should not deviate significantly from this national trend.

“The prospects for the airports have deteriorated further because of the stricter quarantine regulations and new government travel restrictions,” explained ADV CEO Ralph Beisel. “The situation in early autumn is significantly worse than hoped for at the beginning of summer.” The booking figures also showed no improvement, according to the association representative. “With a passenger volume of less than 20 percent compared to the pre-Corona period, the air and travel industry is in fact in a second lockdown.”