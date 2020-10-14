KDoctors for children and adolescents warn of a shortage of flu vaccines in Germany. The amount of 26 million vaccine doses planned by the federal government is apparently not even enough for all risk patients, said the president of the professional association of paediatricians (BVKJ), Thomas Fischbach, of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. With this planned amount, a “still low vaccination rate” is assumed.

At the moment, the amount of vaccine is apparently only sufficient for around two thirds of the risk patients: “So even they would not all be reached,” said Fischbach. However, he advocated vaccinating children and adolescents in general, in addition to the risk groups. These are the “so-called flu fire”, he said: “They first get sick and then infect others.”

Despite the corona pandemic, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) at the Robert Koch Institute continues to recommend flu vaccinations this autumn only for risk groups. This includes people over the age of 60, the chronically ill, medical and nursing staff, and pregnant women.

The 26 million vaccine doses available for the beginning of the flu season are, however, a larger amount than in previous years. The health system could reach its limits if it is burdened by a very high number of flu and corona sufferers at the same time.

This Wednesday, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, the Chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), Thomas Mertens, and Doris Pfeiffer, the CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds in Berlin, want to talk about flu vaccinations inform in corona times.

Meanwhile, Facebook wants to ban all ads on its pages that speak out against vaccinations. The Internet company announced this on Tuesday. The corona pandemic shows how important “preventive behavior” is to protect health, emphasized the group. According to its own statements, Facebook wants to continue to allow ads that criticize certain government measures in connection with vaccinations. Research into vaccines against the coronavirus is currently under high pressure worldwide.

The operators of the large online networks are repeatedly accused of allowing anti-vaccination campaigners to spread their messages widely. According to its own information, Facebook is now also planning a campaign in the United States to advertise flu vaccinations.

Relationship between conspiracy theories and vaccination skepticism

Recently, Facebook had also increasingly acted against the spread of conspiracy theories on its pages. A science study published on Wednesday shows that believing in such completely unsubstantiated theories can significantly reduce vaccination readiness.

Surveys were carried out in the US, UK, Ireland, Spain and Mexico for the research. Accordingly, the majority of people there reject conspiracy theories on the coronavirus, but “considerable parts” of the population take these false claims at face value, according to the study published in the British journal “Royal Society Open Science”.

The most widespread conspiracy theory about the pandemic in these countries is that the novel virus was deliberately produced in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The study also showed a “clear connection” between belief in conspiracy theories and skepticism about vaccines, said co-author Sander van der Linden. The researchers came to the conclusion that the more respondents were generally willing to participate in future corona vaccinations, the more they adhered to conspiracy theories.