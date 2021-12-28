Home page politics

divide

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann shocked with his statement about the corona virus. (Archive image) © Malte Ossowski / Imago

In a television interview, NRW Minister of Health Laumann proved alleged ignorance about the corona virus. His ministry cleared up the faux pas.

Düsseldorf – Two years after the start of the corona pandemic, every citizen now seems to be well informed about the corona virus. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) caused a stir with a statement: Did the minister not know for two years how the virus was spreading? The ministry cleared up the misunderstanding.

Corona: NRW Minister of Health shocked with a statement about the coronavirus

“The new thing about this Omikron variant is that it is not only transmitted via droplets, but also, similar to measles, is transmitted through the air,” said NRW Health Minister Laumann on Monday (December 27) in the WDR magazine “Current Hour “to discuss whether the 2G-Plus regulation is necessary in fitness studios. Laumann received this information from the Cologne Ministry of Health. In the social media, the CDU politician was then accused of being ignorant.

Because: The knowledge that the coronavirus can also be transmitted via aerosols is by no means “new”. Researchers discovered this as early as spring 2020 – at that time the Omikron variant did not even exist. Laumann’s statement on Twitter caused horror: “Congratulations NRW on this lightning marker,” scoffed a user. Others wrote of preferring to emigrate.

Ministry of Health clarifies: Does Laumann still not know his way around after two years of pandemic?

His ministry cleared up the supposed faux pas: the Ministry of Health wrote on Twitter that the minister was of course aware that the coronavirus is also transmitted via aerosols. In the interview, Laumann simply reproduced the contents of a report by the city of Cologne. According to the Ministry of Health, it said: “The spread behavior observed in the Omikron variant is more similar to that of airborne infections (e.g. measles). This means that the spread is no longer tied to just droplets. ”

The ministry further explains that in the interview, the minister wanted to make it clear that the Omikron variant is apparently much easier to transmit via aerosols than the previous variants and is therefore even more infectious. Precisely because the Omikron variant is more contagious, the 2G-Plus rule applies in NRW even after a booster vaccination, according to a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Rheinische Post reported. Laumann is thus disregarding the decision of the Conference of Health Ministers to dispense with an additional corona test for boosted patients. (sf)