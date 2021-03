Old people’s home files – Chronicle of a collective loss of control

Corona pandemic

From Britta Beeger, Christian Geinitz, Jan Hauser, Denise Ruisinger and Ilona Sell



At least 29,000 people died of Corona in German old people’s and nursing homes. Above all, politicians wanted to protect the weakest. Why didn’t that work?