A.In view of possible resistances, the Federal Ministry of Health relies on a combination of such preparations for antibody drugs against Covid-19. This is based on a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). A spokesman for the ministry said that another antibody drug is currently being procured, which is expected to be available from the end of April.

Monoclonal antibody preparations have not yet been approved in Europe, the testing procedures are ongoing at the drug authority Ema. In Germany, according to a doctor’s decision, the active ingredients are already used in individual cases in patients who are at risk of a severe course. Previous study data indicate that therapy in the early stages of the disease could reduce the viral load.

The genetically engineered antibodies mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off pathogens such as Sars-CoV-2. They target specific spots on the virus. However, a single preparation can become ineffective if the docking sites for the antibodies change due to mutations.

In the United States, the FDA withdrew its emergency approval for the sole therapy of the antibody drug Bamlanivimab a few days ago. Virus variants against which the drug alone is no longer sufficiently effective had recently spread there. Thus, monotherapy has a negative risk-benefit balance, the FDA justified its decision. However, it can still be used in combination with another antibody.