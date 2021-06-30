On the other hand, Asma is presented in the media arena for the position of Prime Minister from among the technocratic figures who are classified in the category of competencies and knowledge of the economic reality of the country.

Observers believe that the government of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad (in charge of doing business after his resignation) left to its successor, to be formed and announced soon, several files, economic workshops and reforms awaiting work on them to continue implementing the economic recovery plan that seeks to create a new national economy, especially in light of the situation resulting from the Corona pandemic and its repercussions on various economic sectors.

Days before the resignation of his government, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad had revealed the economic recovery plan 2020-2024, which is the economic plan that he began implementing last year, and it will last for 4 years..

The most prominent of what Abdel Aziz Jarad said in this document: “The accumulations of the past and the challenges of the present and the future require us to get out of this situation, by immediately starting to implement the ambitious plan for economic recovery, according to the President’s program“.

Continuing to implement structural reforms

Several names are put on the scene to lead the new government, i.e. the position of Prime Minister according to the constitution, but the common denominator among them is that they are technocratic personalities. On the other hand, these names are known to have accurate knowledge of the economic reality of the country due to their long-term work in technical and economic sectors in previous governments..

The parliamentarian and member of the Finance and Budget Committee in the former parliament, Al-Hawari Tegersi, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that “the new government awaits structural reforms at various economic levels, including the financial market, as well as the task of improving the investment climate, whether domestic or foreign.“.

Since decoding important economic files will allow solving social problems, parliamentarian Tegresi believes that “improving the investment climate will positively affect the purchasing power of citizens,” stressing in the same context that “economic reforms would achieve financial abundance.”“.

While a member of the former Parliament’s Finance Committee, El-Hawari Tegersi, defended the government of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Jarad, which took over the tasks in a period that coincided with the beginning of the Corona epidemic, in addition to being formed in the context of a political transition after 2019, noting that it “received problems inherited from the previous era.”“.

Bring more investment

Economists believe that the next stage will be dominated by economic bets par excellence, in light of the decline in oil prices in the international market, in addition to the continuation of the Corona pandemic, and Algeria’s direction towards creating a diversified economy alternative to hydrocarbons within the framework of the extended economic recovery plan according to a timetable based on stages..

The plan aims to further financial reform, work on economic renewal based on digitization, and provide solutions to reduce unemployment and create more jobs internally..

The economic expert, Haroun Omar, said, in connection with “Sky News Arabia”, “In my opinion, the expected government will have economic challenges in the first place, especially after the decline in the purchasing power of the Algerian citizen during the last stage due to the decline in fuel prices, which directly affected the state budget.”“.

In the same context, the economist, Omar Haroun, believes that “Algeria needs to attract foreign direct investment capable of giving a strong impetus to the national economy.”“.

The expert interested in economic affairs called for “a review of the legislative, banking, tax, customs and tax system without neglecting the daily social needs of Algerians by ensuring the provision of the requirements of a decent life by continuing on the path of restoring the citizen’s confidence in the government’s ability to fulfill its obligations,” stressing in the end that this matter “will not It is only by making achievable promises through an explicit and clear timetable that meets at least the minimum level of what the Algerian citizen aspires to“.