A.In view of the spreading corona mutations, Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek does not rule out school closings in the coming school year either. In response to a corresponding question in the RTL / ntv program “Frühstart”, the CDU politician said on Saturday: “I am very optimistic that we can start well and that we can then (…) keep schools as long as possible to keep open ”. No one can give a guarantee, she added. “Because we don’t know what these mutations that are on the move around the world can still expect us to do.” Compared to last summer, however, there are now the advantages of vaccination, tests and good hygiene concepts.

The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the Rheinische Post: “The main goal of politics in Germany should be to avoid a new phase of distance and alternating teaching. If additional health protection measures such as compulsory masks and regular tests help to achieve this goal, then you should do that too. ”The President of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Britta Ernst (SPD), made a similar statement to the newspaper.

Strict 14-day quarantine

Politicians and experts have been warning for some time about the delta variant of the corona virus, which is spreading rapidly in many countries. In order to at least slow down the spread in Germany, the federal government is massively restricting entry from Portugal and Russia. The Robert Koch Institute announced on Friday evening that the two countries will be classified as virus variant areas on Tuesday.

The classification as a virus variant area entails an extensive transport ban for airlines, bus and train companies. You are only allowed to bring German citizens and foreigners residing in Germany across the border. For those who are allowed to enter, there is a strict 14-day quarantine obligation, which cannot be shortened by a test and also applies to those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered.

Germany has so far classified 14 countries as virus variant areas, including Great Britain, a country in Europe. Portugal and Russia are now numbers 15 and 16. The responsible ministries had long struggled for the decision on Friday. It is not easy because many holidaymakers are affected in Portugal, the federal government said afterwards. “But we have to slow down the increasing spread of the delta variant as long as possible. That’s first. ”The regulation is likely to affect numerous German tourists who are either already on vacation in Portugal or have planned a trip there.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) is urging the federal government to tighten precautions for those returning to travel. “International travel must not lead to more people becoming infected again and carrying the virus home. It is therefore important that all returnees from risk areas do two tests: At the beginning of their return and after five days of quarantine, ”emphasized Schwesig in Schwerin.

The previously applicable regulation, according to which a single negative corona test is sufficient immediately after return, does not do justice to reality. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach supported this demand in the “Rheinische Post”: So the expected fourth wave in autumn could be greatly weakened.