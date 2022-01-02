D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported an increase in the official nationwide seven-day incidence for the fourth day in a row. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 222.7. Because there has been less testing and reporting between the years, the RKI assumes that the figures are underreported. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) recently said that the realistic incidence is probably two to three times higher

On Saturday the seven-day value was 220.3. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 220.7 (previous month: 439.2). The health authorities in Germany reported 12,515 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 03:34 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 10,100 infections.

According to the new information, 46 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 88 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,189,329 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Sunday at 6,441,000. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 112,155.

One third of global infections in Europe

The number of corona infections since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded the hundred million mark in Europe and in the Caucasus. In the 52 countries and areas from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia, 100,074,753 infections with the corona virus were reported by the evening of New Year’s Day, according to a calculation by the AFP news agency based on information from the authorities.

That is more than a third of the 288,279,803 corona infections worldwide that have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019. In the past seven days alone, more than 4.9 million infections were reported in the Europe region – 59 percent more than in the previous week. 17 of the 52 countries and territories exceeded their previous highs for corona infections within a week.

One million new cases in France

France, for example, reported more than a million new cases in the past week, almost ten percent of all its recorded cases since the start of the pandemic. The countries with the world’s highest infection rates per 100,000 inhabitants are all in Europe: at the top Denmark with a seven-day incidence of 2045, followed by Cyprus with 1,969 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants and Ireland with 1,964.

The number of corona deaths in Europe, on the other hand, is falling. In the past week, an average of 3,413 infected people died per day, seven percent less than in the previous week. The peak was reached in January 2021 with 5,735 corona deaths per day.

The corona vaccination rate in Europe is slightly above the global average. According to the website “Our World in Data”, 65 percent of Europeans have received at least one injection, 61 percent are fully vaccinated. Worldwide, these proportions are 58 and 49 percent, respectively.