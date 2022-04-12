DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has increased slightly. As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Tuesday morning, the value is now 1087.2. The day before it was 1080.0, a week ago it was 1322.2. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Tuesday was 162,790 – after 30,789 the day before and 214,985 new infections a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 22,840,776.

According to the RKI, 289 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 132,017.