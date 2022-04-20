DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has now increased slightly again after a significant decrease in the past few days. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Wednesday morning as 688.3. It was 669.9 the day before and 1044.7 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

The index values, which had fallen sharply in the past few days, were put into perspective by a note from the RKI. The institute pointed out that due to the Easter holidays and vacations, fewer tests are being carried out and fewer cases of infection are being recorded and transmitted than at other times. This means that “in the short term there may be an increased under-recording of cases in the reporting system”.

Almost 200,000 new infections again

As the RKI further announced on Wednesday morning, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 198,583, after 22,483 the day before and 176,303 a week ago. The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 23,658,211.

According to the RKI, 348 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 133,308.

Large end of the mask requirement in Spain

In Spain, masks will no longer be compulsory in almost all indoor public spaces from this Wednesday. The obligation to wear a mask only applies on public transport, in hospitals and in retirement homes.

“We are making progress towards returning to pre-pandemic normalcy,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on Twitter. He justified the extensive lifting of the mask requirement with the success of the vaccination campaign against the corona virus.







92.5 percent of the country’s residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus – one of the highest rates in the world. Two years ago, Spain was one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the pandemic.