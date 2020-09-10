In interviews with star journalist Bob Woodward, Trump mentioned he had intentionally downplayed the danger of Covid-19. Now there may be criticism.

WASHINGTON dpa / ap | Barely two months earlier than the US election, President Donald Trump put himself in a decent spot by admitting that he had downplayed the corona threat. Trump mentioned in Washington on Wednesday (native time) in his protection that he wished to keep away from panic and present management.

Beforehand, recordings from interviews revealed for the primary time in the beginning of the pandemic had made the president troublesome to clarify. Trump had given the interviews to the well-known investigative journalist Bob Woodward for a brand new e book. In a recording from March 19, Trump could be heard after the introduction, “To be sincere, Bob” concerning the coronavirus state of affairs: “I all the time wished to downplay it. I nonetheless prefer to downplay it as a result of I do not need to panic. “

In a dialog on February seventh, based on the recordings, Trump mentioned concerning the virus: “That is lethal stuff.” Folks haven’t got to the touch contact surfaces to change into contaminated: “You simply breathe in air, and that is how it’s transmitted. The illness can also be “deadlier” than extreme flu, which kills 25,000 to 30,000 Individuals every year. On Wednesday, the variety of corona deaths in america exceeded the 190,000 mark.

The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Trump of “nearly legal” habits within the corona disaster. The 77-year-old informed CNN in an interview revealed upfront on Wednesday night that Trump’s habits was “disgusting”. Throughout an look in Michigan, Biden criticized Trump mendacity to the American folks concerning the virus and killing folks in consequence. “Whereas the lethal illness tore our nation aside, he did not do his job – on goal,” Biden mentioned. “He had the knowledge. He knew how harmful it was. “

Trump: “We did an unbelievable job”

The Democratic minority chief within the Senate, Chuck Schumer, referred to the greater than 190,000 corona contaminated individuals who died in america. “That simply makes me indignant,” he mentioned. “How many individuals can be alive right this moment if he had simply informed Individuals the reality?” Home chairwoman Nancy Pelosi mentioned Trump’s statements confirmed the president’s weak point.

Trump mentioned on Fox Information on Wednesday night: “I am a cheerleader for this nation and I do not need to see panic.” As President, he has a particular accountability: “I am the chief of this nation, I am unable to leap up and down and that Scare folks. ”He emphasised that he had issued an entry ban for vacationers from China and the EU at an early stage, which had saved many lives. Trump additionally praised his administration’s disaster administration. “We did an unbelievable job.”

His spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany mentioned Trump by no means downplayed the virus. “The president has by no means lied to the American public about Covid,” she mentioned.

Particularly in the beginning of the pandemic, Trump had repeatedly in contrast Covid-19 illnesses with flu. He additionally publicly claimed that the loss of life price was decrease than that of flu – and held a number of marketing campaign rallies with 1000’s of supporters within the spring. He repeatedly promised that sooner or later the virus would merely go away once more.

Colleague criticism of Bob Woodward

Bob Woodward has loved legendary standing in US journalism since he and colleague Carl Bernstein performed a pivotal function in exposing the Watergate scandal that price President Richard Nixon the job in 1974. In response to his personal account, he carried out 18 interviews with Trump for his new e book “Rage” (for instance: anger) and acquired a number of calls from Trump. The broadcaster CNN quoted upfront on Wednesday from the e book to be revealed subsequent week and likewise revealed quick audio recordings from the interviews.

You may hear, for instance, how Woodward, in view of the protests in opposition to racism and police violence in opposition to African-Individuals, needs to know from Trump whether or not Trump can also be desirous about his privileged place as a white man. “No, I don’t really feel that in any respect,” replied Trump within the recording. The protests play a serious function within the US election marketing campaign.

The small print from the e book which have change into recognized to date additionally embrace the truth that Trump spoke of a singular and top-secret weapon system in his interviews with Woodward. The journalist then tried, based on his personal statements, to acquire additional info from his sources – they had been shocked that Trump had even informed about it.

Colleagues accused Woodward of solely going public with Trump’s statements in order that his e book would promote higher a number of weeks earlier than the election. Woodward informed the AP information company that he needed to test Trump’s statements. Trump stored telling issues that didn’t stand as much as analysis. That is why he initially requested himself the identical query as when he was a reporter Washington Submit in President Richard Nixon’s Watergate Affair, “What Did He Know, and When Did He Know It?”

Woodward mentioned that when he came upon in Could that Trump had relied on dependable info in his interview statements concerning the virus, the pandemic had already unfold throughout america. “If I had introduced the story again then about what he knew in February, it would not have informed us something we did not already know,” mentioned Woodward. The matter was not a public well being difficulty, however a political difficulty. That is why he centered on getting his e book out earlier than the election date.