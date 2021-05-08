ofAstrid Theil shut down

The United States was hit particularly hard by the corona pandemic. The refrigerated trucks for Covid corpses became symbolic in this context. 750 dead are still lying in these transporters.

New York – The pictures of refrigerated trucks for thousands of corpses standing in front of New York hospitals went around the world and became a symbol of the corona pandemic in the USA. A year later there are still 750 Covid bodies in these trucks. This was confirmed by the office of the highest coroner in New York on Friday (May 7) at the request of the dpa.

Overloading of hospitals: refrigerated trucks converted into mortuaries

The refrigerated transporters were not set up for short-term use, but for long-term use. This was to ensure that families can bury their loved ones in peace. Senior Forensic Medic’s Office spokesman, Mark Desire, said that “we will continue to work with sensitivity and compassion on a case-by-case basis with individual families during their grief”.

Corona pandemic in the USA: bodies in parking lot in Brooklyn

It has previously been reported by various media that the refrigerated trucks are still parked in a parking lot in Brooklyn. Assumptions that there are still Covid corpses in these have now been confirmed with the statement Desires. The trucks are to be emptied in the coming weeks and months. With the Covid death toll in New York rising to hundreds of people a day in the spring of 2020, the hospitals were overloaded.

Current situation: New York wants to lift restrictions soon

In this situation, New York used refrigerated trucks at hospitals in which Covid corpses were to be housed. Many dead were buried anonymously on the island in the East River. Since then, the situation in New York has improved. As the number of infections has fallen and the vaccination campaign continues, the metropolis wants to lift almost all restrictions on its citizens this month. The corona pandemic claimed more victims in the United States than American soldiers died in World War I and World War II and in the Vietnam War. (at with dpa)