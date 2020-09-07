W.He has the final phrase within the combat towards Corona is an open query in Israel. It isn’t the pandemic officer Ronni Gamzu who has been calling for a lockdown for significantly affected “crimson” areas, the place the epidemic is now extra rampant than ever. These locations are areas inhabited by ultra-Orthodox or Arab Israelis. Final week, the cupboard underneath the management of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu truly determined to impose curfews, shut colleges and block off the driveways for these areas from Monday. Subsequent, ultra-Orthodox opinion leaders first attacked Gamzu, who stated, “I’ve come underneath the coordinated artillery of ultra-orthodox society that nobody can stand.”

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based mostly in Tel Aviv.

The cupboard choice was held till mayors from 4 main ultra-Orthodox cities attacked Netanyahu immediately. They accused him of trampling “the Torah life” and “respect for the custom of the vast majority of the Jewish inhabitants of this nation”, particularly because the New 12 months is widely known subsequent week. “We see you (Netanyahu) because the one and solely offender,” they wrote, threatening to cease all cooperation with the federal government on corona issues.



The secular Netanyahu, who is aware of in regards to the significance of his ultra-Orthodox coalition companions, withdrew instantly, with out whom he would hardly have a authorities possibility within the face of his corruption circumstances. From Tuesday on, there ought to solely be an evening curfew in round forty “crimson” cities. This might at the very least forestall mass weddings that have been final recognized as a supply of an infection. However even this measure couldn’t be adopted, at the very least till Monday night. The opposition politician and former Protection Minister Avigdor Lieberman concluded: “Netanyahu is just not afraid of God, solely of his deputies within the Knesset.”

In the meantime, the variety of new infections in Israel in relation to the inhabitants is at the moment the best on the earth – on Monday the authorities introduced that at the moment a couple of in ten corona checks is constructive. The ultra-orthodox, who make up round twelve p.c of the overall inhabitants, demand equal rights for all. Inside Minister Arjeh Deri of the religious Shas social gathering requested Netanyahu that if there was a lockdown, it might apply to the entire nation.

How nice the ability of the God-fearing is was once more proven on Monday when the ultra-Orthodox metropolis administration of Bnei Brak Gamzu refused an official go to except the latter apologized for his criticism of Rabbi Khaim Kanevsky. Gamzu had accused the non secular chief of the big ultra-Orthodox Lithuanian neighborhood of endangering pious society. Kaniewskij had beforehand instructed that faith college students shouldn’t be examined for the corona virus so as to not endanger the research of the Holy Scriptures. On the identical day, Gamzu truly apologized: “I take again what I stated,” he stated, declaring that he “respect and admire” Rabbi Kanevsky.

Israel’s Corona officer has not but given up hope. However ideas of resignation are already bothering him.