I.In India, the corona situation has recently deteriorated further. On Saturday, the country’s authorities reported a new high with 2,624 corona-related deaths within one day. In addition, the number of new infections soared to over 340,000. A total of 16.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in India since the beginning of the pandemic – only the United States has more proven cases of infection. 190,000 people in India have died so far in connection with a corona infection.

Clinics reported on Saturday an aggravated lack of medical oxygen to ventilate patients suffering from the lung disease. TV pictures showed queues in front of hospitals. Crematoria asked relatives of the deceased to be patient because they were overburdened. A court in the metropolis of Delhi, to which the capital New Delhi belongs, called on the government to act on the initiative of several hospitals. “It’s a tsunami. How do we try to build capacities? ”The court asked the government. It is already using military planes and trains to bring oxygen to Delhi from various regions at home and abroad. “Please help us to get oxygen, otherwise there will be a tragedy here,” said the chief minister of the Delhi capital region, Arvind Kejriwal, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to information from the magazine “Der Spiegel” India has already asked the German Armed Forces for help and asked whether they would be able to set up a temporary oxygen factory quickly.

So far, 25 cases of B.1.617 nationwide

Because of the dramatic development, the federal government now wants to declare India a virus variant area – from Monday. In Germany, there will then be an extensive entry ban for people who have previously stayed in India, as the German press agency learned from government circles on Saturday. There are exceptions, for example, for Germans and foreigners with a right of residence in the Federal Republic. However, they too must show a negative corona test before entering the country and go into quarantine after arrival.

“In order not to endanger our vaccination campaign, travel to India must be significantly restricted,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to the newspapers of the Funke media group. According to dpa information, the federal government is also considering temporarily stopping air traffic with India. As it was said in government circles, the decision has been prepared in the Federal Ministry of Transport for days. The topic is not only direct flights, but also flights via airports on the Gulf and the Bosporus. But nothing has been decided yet.

According to dpa information, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had previously intervened and called for caution – after India had been classified as a high-risk area, but not yet as a virus variant area, according to a corresponding assessment by the Robert Koch Institute. The rules for virus variant areas are much stricter: Entrants must be in quarantine for 14 days without the possibility of shortening the time. In addition, airlines are not allowed to carry certain groups of people from these regions. This usually means that only a few flights are offered.

The Indian virus variant B.1.617 is under observation at the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, this variant has hardly occurred in Germany. As of Friday, it should have been proven nationwide in 25 cases. South Africa and Brazil, among others, are currently designated as virus variant areas, where variants of the corona virus that are classified as worrying are in circulation.