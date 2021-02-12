For the first time in over four months, a European country has achieved single-digit incidence values ​​for new corona infections: Iceland. Now it is relaxed.

STOCKHOLM taz | “Yes, we are doing very well,” said Icelandic left-green Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in a TV interview on Tuesday and promised: “We want to continue on this path.” As updated every week on Thursday Europe map of the “EU Center for Disease Prevention and Control” (ECDC) in Stockholm the North Atlantic island is the only “green” state.

With Iceland, the 14-day incidence of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants has returned to single digits in an entire country for the first time in months: the value for the fourth and fifth calendar weeks is 8.4. The ones published for the weekend Figures from the Ministry of Health in Reykjavik look even better: a 14-day incidence of 2.5.

Did Iceland “defeat” Corona? That was already hoped in May and June 2020, when the number of new infections tended towards zero for weeks. But in order to help the tourism industry, which is the country’s largest source of income, the borders were then reopened – albeit carefully and with a mandatory test upon entry.

It was too incomplete control, as it soon turned out. The numbers soared. In mid-October Iceland was even among the most severely affected European countries with an incidence of 290.

Vaccinated EU citizens no longer need to be in quarantine

Of course, the island’s location played a role in gradually getting it under control again. But also thanks to a strategy that, like in all other Nordic countries, does not rely on periods of comprehensive lockdown and general mask wear, but on targeted individual measures to detect and contain the infections.

This policy has contributed to the fact that the Icelanders have not yet become “corona tired”, but still react positively to the rules introduced by the government for quarantine and social distance – 2 meters away – as Dórólfur Guðnason, chief epidemiologist of the health authority, likes to praise.

The local population is tested a lot and regularly. A quarantine obligation does not only apply after a positive test, but also when there is a risk of infection due to contact with an infected person, even if one does not have any symptoms. For months, travelers have only come to the country after two negative tests: one that takes place immediately upon arrival at the airport, the second after a five-day quarantine.

Pubs, restaurants and fitness studios have been open again since Monday, but the number of simultaneous visitors to a maximum of 20 has been retained for the time being. When entering the country, EU citizens no longer have to be in quarantine if they can prove corona vaccinations with an official vaccination pass. For non-vaccinated people, however, a further tightening of the rules is up for debate: The entry quarantine between the two tests should have to be completed in accommodation under state control in order to have better control.

Fast vaccination coverage for all failed for the time being

As for Iceland’s chances of vaccinating the population soon, the government’s fight against new infections was probably too successful. Since the end of last year, the health authority had been negotiating with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer about a vaccine regulation based on the “Israel model”. Iceland would prefer to receive 500,000 doses of the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine, which would have been enough to vaccinate the entire adult population twice.

In return, the country wanted to commit to providing Pfizer with the health data of the vaccinated so the company could use it for studies of herd immunity and effectiveness against individual mutations. A large sports hall in Reykjavik and various other sports arenas have already been prepared for mass vaccination campaigns.

It was announced on Wednesday that Pfizer did not want to close this deal after all. Official reason: The number of infections in Iceland is already too low for such studies. According to Kári Stefánsson, head of the Icelandic genetic research company “deCode”, the protests of the governments of various EU countries against such preferential treatment in Iceland also played a role in the withdrawal of the group.

Katrín Jakobsdóttir assures her that there was no pressure on her government: “Of course such a rapid vaccination would have been fantastic, I would have liked to see it. But then we’ll just continue at the current pace. ”With a vaccination rate of 5.5 percent, Iceland is not in a bad position.