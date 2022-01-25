DThe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a significant increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new record. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday morning as 894.3. For comparison: the day before the value was 840.3. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 553.2 (previous month: 242.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 126,955 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. A week ago there were 74,405 infections.

Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because test capacities and health authorities are increasingly at their limit.

According to the new information, 214 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 193 deaths. The RKI has counted 8,871,795 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI gave the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days as 3.87 on Monday (Friday: 3.77).

number of recovered

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Tuesday as 7,331,200. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 116,960.