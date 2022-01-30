DThe seven-day incidence of new corona infections in Germany has continued to rise. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 1156.8 nationwide on Sunday morning. On Saturday it was 1127.7, on Sunday last week it was 806.8. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections within 24 hours on Sunday morning was 118,970 – around 39 percent more than on Sunday last week. As the RKI further announced, 59 other deaths related to the corona virus were also recorded on Sunday.

There are still large regional differences in the seven-day incidence. In Berlin the incidence is 1848.1 (in Berlin Tempelhof-Schoeneberg at 2917.1). In Hamburg the figure was 1891.4. In Saxony (621.5) and Thuringia (448.5) the incidence values ​​are much lower.

Almost 10 million reported infections

According to the RKI, the health authorities have recorded a total of 9,737,215 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany is now 117,725. The RKI puts the number of people who have recovered from corona disease in Germany at around 7,564,200.







In November, the federal and state governments had defined the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening or relaxing the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are hospitalized within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest RKI report, the hospitalization incidence nationwide on Friday was 4.72. After a few weeks of stagnation, the value has recently picked up again significantly.