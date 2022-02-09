DThe seven-day incidence of new corona infections in Germany has reached another high. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 1450.8 nationwide on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday it was 1441.0, on Wednesday last week it was 1227.5. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections within 24 hours on Wednesday morning was 234,250 – after 169,571 on Tuesday and 208,498 on Wednesday last week. As the RKI further announced, 272 other deaths related to the corona virus were also recorded on Wednesday.

According to the RKI, the health authorities have recorded a total of 11,521,678 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany is now 119,215. The RKI puts the number of people who have recovered from corona disease in Germany at around 8,373,900.

Hospital admissions are increasing slightly

In November, the federal and state governments had defined the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening or relaxing the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are hospitalized within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest RKI report, the hospitalization incidence nationwide was 5.60 on Tuesday. Last Friday the value was 5.45.





