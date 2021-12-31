NAccording to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Friday morning, the nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections was 214.9. The day before it was 207.4. A week ago the value was 265.8. As the RKI further announced, citing data from the health authorities, 41,270 new infections were recorded within 24 hours.

The RKI pointed out that fewer people were being tested because of the holidays and that not all health authorities were forwarding data. The actual numbers could therefore be higher. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said on Wednesday that the realistic incidence is probably two to three times higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health authorities have reported a total of 7,150,422 cases. The institute put the number of people recovered from illness caused by the coronavirus in Germany at around 6,382,900. The total number of corona deaths in Germany rose by 323 to 111,925.

Further advancement of Omicron

New figures on the proportion of the Omikron variant in the infection rate were not yet available on Friday morning. According to a message from Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has so far reported 16,748 Covid 19 cases that are assigned to the variant. This was 3,619 cases Omicron cases more than the previous day – an increase of 28 percent. Late registrations from the past few weeks are also included in the statistics. So far, by far the greatest number of cases have been reported from North Rhine-Westphalia (5676). According to the RKI, five deaths are now due to the Omikron variant, four deceased were therefore over 60 years old.

In November, the federal and state governments set the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are in hospital within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest report from Thursday, the nationwide hospitalization incidence was 3.15.