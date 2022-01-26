EFor the first time in the corona pandemic, more than 150,000 new infections were transmitted to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. According to the RKI, the health authorities reported 164,000 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday morning. On January 19, the number had exceeded 100,000 for the first time. A week ago there were 112,323 new infections recorded. The seven-day incidence exceeded the threshold of 900 for the first time: the RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 940.6. For comparison: the day before the value was 894.3. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 584.4 (previous month: 220.7).

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places.

According to the new information, 166 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 239 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,035,795 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

Regional differences

There are still large regional differences in the seven-day incidence. In Berlin, the incidence is 1,795.5 (in Berlin-Mitte at 3,109.6). In Saxony (428.3) and Thuringia (337.3) the incidence values ​​are much lower.

The number of hospital admissions is increasing

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.07 (Monday 3.87) by the RKI on Tuesday.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Wednesday morning as 7,387,800. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,126.