D.he health authorities in Germany reported 25,831 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 247 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is evident from the numbers from Friday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05.03, and subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

In its current situation report from Thursday evening, the RKI writes: “After a temporary decline in the number of cases over the Easter holidays, the strong increase in the number of cases continues.” They have risen particularly sharply in the younger age groups.

On Friday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 25,464 new infections and 296 new deaths within one day. According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 160.1 nationwide on Thursday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 160.1, four weeks ago it was 95.6.

The RKI has counted 3,099273 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,752,000. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 79,628.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.18 (previous day: 1.11) according to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 118 more people. “The 7-day R-value is above 1. This still means a significant increase in the number of cases,” said the management report. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.