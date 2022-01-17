DThe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence – and thus a new high. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on this Monday morning as 528.2. For comparison: the day before the value was 515.7, a week ago 375.7, a month ago 413.7.

The health authorities in Germany reported 34,145 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. Exactly one week ago it was 25,255.

According to the new information, 30 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus rose to 115,649. A week ago there were 52 deaths.

hospitalization rate increased

The RKI gave the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days as 3.23 on Friday (Thursday 3.09, Wednesday 3.13). It had risen again for the first time in a few days. It will not be published at the weekend.

The RKI has counted 8,000,122 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected. The RKI put the number of people who had recovered at seven million.

Scholz emphasizes a 75 percent initial vaccination rate

Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees an important milestone in vaccination achieved. Three out of four Germans have now been vaccinated against the corona virus at least once. “An important milestone,” said the SPD politician on Twitter on Sunday. He added: “The next thing we should aim for is the 80 percent mark.”

According to RKI figures from Saturday, 72.6 percent of the population now have full basic protection. Almost every second person (46.6 percent) has already received an additional booster vaccination, which is important for protection against the omicron variant.

75 percent received the first vaccine dose. According to previous information, the federal government is aiming for a rate of 80 percent by the end of January. However, this would still require around four million initial vaccinations within two weeks. Most recently, there were usually fewer than 60,000 initial vaccinations a day. At this rate, the government would clearly miss its target.

The vaccination numbers published by the RKI are to be understood as minimum quotas – not all vaccinations could be recorded by the reporting system, the institute explained. The experts assume that the actual vaccination rate is up to five percentage points higher.